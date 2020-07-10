Pop Smoke Debuts At No. 1 With Biggest Posthumous Album Since Michael Jackson

Pop Smoke posted a big opening week as his album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, is set to debut at the top of the charts next.

2020 has certainly seen its share of historical events, and this week, Pop Smoke continued the record-breaking, winning streak he’s been having on the charts. The week passed with plenty of momentum for the breakout Brooklyn mastermind, and in one week, he’s gone from occupying the entire top 15 on the US Apple Music singles chart to having the number one album in the country. The compilation has clocked some serious numbers, selling 248,000 units in its first week, making it the highest-selling posthumous album debut since Michael Jackson.

The retrospective release Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon inched toward the milestone and was finally confirmed on Friday night, adding to his fan’s weekend festivities. It’s a timely posthumous pre-birthday present for the braided baritone (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson), who would have turned 21 on July 20th.

Pop Smoke secured a loyal, solid fan base before his tragic death, a fact that’s boosted his commercial credit and ultimately allowed him to break the record held by the “Thriller” legend since 2009. The promising newcomer racked up immensely impressive sales, surpassing the projected 225K long before the middle of the week. “Shoot For The Stars..” has sent fans and celebrities alike into an all-out frenzy over its inventive, innovative fluidity and first-rate features.

A deluxe edition with eight additional songs is slated to drop within a week but has already been marred by controversy due to fresh tensions between Young Thug and Pusha T over the latter’s jab at rival Drake on the collaboration Paranoia. Brewing rap beefs aside, the late rapper’s rise is showing no signs of slowing down or stopping—in addition to his first week quarter of a million he’s received heavy approval and critical acclaim from GQ, Forbes and the New York Times, even an emoji from social media giant Twitter. Though 2020’s best releases continuously seem tainted by loss, congrats are in order and way more winning in store for the “Woo” rapper.