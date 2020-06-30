Pop Smoke’s Album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ Tracklist & Cover Art

Pop Smoke’s mew album tracklist and cover art is now here.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon will finally be gifted to the loyal and devoted fans of the late Pop Smoke this Friday! Based on the recently released tracklist, the project seems destined to live up the larger than life legacy Pop Smoke as left behind. 50 Cent and Pop’s manager Steven Victor promised something special, and by the looks of the features on the project, we should be in for a treat.

The organizers ditched the usual mode of breaking the ice about the songs included on the project by asking fans to visit the shootforthestars app for a bit of stargazing. The simple instructions laid out by Victor including logging onto the site then pointing one’s phone camera to the sky to reveal the ‘stars.’ One has to admit, it’s something new and makes the buildup to July 03 all more interesting.

Some of the titles that we were able to pick from the night sky include, “Aim For The Moon,” “For The Night,” “Gangstas,” “Yea Yea,” and “Snitchin.” “Dior” lands as the bonus track at number 19. This star-studded album would not be anything without the features, and they turned out plenty for Smoke. Just last week Fif made it known that he and Roddy Ricch were working on a video for what we now know his “The Woo,” meanwhile, “Make It Rain” featuring Rowdy Rebel was the first track released by the team.

The other acts featured on Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon are Lil Baby, DaBaby, Karol G, Swae Lee, Tyga, and Quavo, who leads the pack with 3 different features.

Before dropping the tracklist, Steven Victor shared the Virgil Abloh designed the cover art for the project along with a truly touching message.

“you were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you’re not here in the flesh to see it all come together,” he mentioned before speaking on the actual design. “You wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative.. we love you and miss you more and more each day.”

Along with the album art was a t-shirt of a similar design, with the words “Stop The Violence” used to create a border around the image.

Sadly, for most fans, the design did not truly represent the greatness of Smoke, nor did it come across as a professional work of art. Some of the comments and memes hurled on Twitter were clear indications of just how disgruntled fans were.

“Virgil Abloh copying and pasting pop smoke’s face on Microsoft Paint for his album cover,” wrote one person. “Pop Smoke deserves better than that cover g. I gotta call foul when I see it. Got my man looking like a swapmeet business card,” observed another fan.

The cries made their way back to Steven Victor, who has now promised a brand new design to be revealed with the release on Friday. “As pop’s label & as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life he wanted virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval his fans, are,” he mentioned before making the promise.

He continued, “you know why you love pop your voices are loud and clear he loved his fans and listened to his fans pop and we at victor victor h e a r d you l o u d and clear – changes will be made see you July 3rd 2020.”