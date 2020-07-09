Pop Smoke Murder Case Update: 5 Men Arrested By LAPD, 2 Of Them Minors

Cops are one step closer to solving Pop Smoke’s murder after 5 people were taken into custody.

The rising New York rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in the early morning of February 19, 2020, following a party at a rented home in California. On Thursday, LAPD confirmed via a tweet that they arrested five individuals around the Los Angeles area, including two juveniles. “LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York-based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available,” the tweet reads.

According to TMZ, investigators from LAPD served several search warrants in the early morning of July 9 and brought at least five people into custody. The suspects are currently being interrogated for allegedly being involved in Pop Smoke’s murder.

Surveillance footage showed four masked men entering the rented home in Hollywood Hills before someone called 911 for shots fired. The breakthrough in the case comes on the heels of a successful debut Posthumous album from Pop Smoke, produced by 50 Cent. The project, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, is on track to selling 230,000 equivalent album units in the first week of release, which will put him at the top of the Billboard chart next week.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was just 20 at the time of his death. Police believed it was a targeted killing orchestrated by someone in the shadows.

R.I.P. Pop Smoke