Moneybagg Yo Says DJ Akademiks Working Overtime To ‘Blemish’ His Image

Moneybagg Yo also has a word or five to say about DJ Akademiks.

Over the last couple weeks, DJ Akademiks has been making himself the target of much beef. Disses between him and Meek Mill have been going back and forth as the “Otherside of America” rapper continues to hate on Ak’s best friend, Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Everyday Struggle host also found himself on the wrong side of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen after claiming that the model had tried to diss him by tagging him in a post about starting drama and then stated that she has a weird face. And who can forget the feud that Ak has been engaged in with Freddie Gibbs over relevance.

As Akademiks attempts to detangle himself out of the web he has woven, the labyrinth has added another thread belonging to Moneybagg Yo. Moneybagg has accused the music journalist of trying to tarnish his image. “I must have f***ed his b**** or some before n**** be on str8 f***ery,” he wrote. In response, Ak claimed that his articles about the “Me vs Me” rapper are based on press releases sent out by his label, so if he takes issue, it should be with Yo Gotti and CMG.

Over the weekend, Akademiks’ former Complex colleague, Joe Budden, also joined the chorus of those with an axe for Ak. During his podcast, Joe called out Akademiks’ theory that relevance is based on the number of albums sold, saying that such figures are futile coming from Akademiks as he is friends with 6ix9ine who allegedly inflates sales.