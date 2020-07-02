Pop Smoke’s Estates Drops New “Stop Snitching” Merch

Pop Smoke’s estate released some new merch in time for his first posthumous album release, but fans are not pleased.

Since it was announced that a posthumous album will be coming out for the late New York rapper Pop Smoke, fans have been excited to get a taste of his new music. Pop Smoke died at just 20 years old, and he had so much ahead of him. 50 Cent came aboard to executive produce the album and has been involved in the making along with Pop’s manager Steven Victor. While the album was delayed last month out of respect for the social justice movement that is currently active, the time has finally come for us to hear Pop Smoke’s album. However, fans have not been pleased with some of the components so far.

At first, it was the album cover, which was designed by Virgil Abloh that they took issue with, calling it an amateur job, and now it is the new merch that is being promoted with the project. Pop Smoke’s estate launched a special collection with VLONE, a Harlem streetwear brand founded by A$AP Bari. The catalog features branded anti-snitching merchandise with a logo of a rat being held at gunpoint. The front of the Tees are labeled, “Stop snitching on the Woo,” but some fans are questioning the relevance of the phrase to the departed rapper.

“This sh*t don’t even make sense, who was snitching on him? Y’all have dropped the ball on this roll out,” one fan wrote on social media clearly noticing the uptick in informant mentions. Many fans believe that the snitch tactic is just a marketing ploy to boost sales because it’s a hot topic these days. Plus, the rapper who made it a trend is also from New York, which would be cause for Pop Smoke’s estate to compete.

Pop Smoke’s new album is slated to drop at midnight and will have a host of features, including Roddy Ricch. Swae Lee, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Tyga, and more. One of the songs from the album is called “Snitchin,” which features Future, Polo G, and Quavo and is featured in the promotional video for the project that showcases the new merch.

“Yeah, soon as I say it, they wanna go tell, yeah / The way that you play it (Ayy), niggas be out here workin’ with 12 / Damn (Woo), snitchin’ / N***as be out here snitchin’ / Uh (Woo), damn, snitchin’ / N***as be out here snitchin’,” Quavo raps on the track. Do you think this is actually a part of Pop Smoke’s story or is it just ideal for today’s pop culture?

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in his home in California last February. The home invasion investigation is still underway, but it seems there is no progress with the case as no arrests have been made.