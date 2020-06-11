Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Delayed To July But “Make It Rain” Single Drops Friday

Pop Smoke’s debut album was postponed to next month.

Late New York rapper Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album was supposed to drop this Friday, June 12 but following a month of far more pressing issues at hand in the United States, the decision was made to push the release to July. Pop Smoke hasn’t dropped a new record lately, but that is all about to change.

A new announcement came from Universal Music executive and head of Victor Victor record label Steven Victor who says the album was delayed “out of respect for the movement.” While we now have to wait until July 3 to hear the full project, the team has decided to release one of the tracks called “Make It Rain” on Friday. A preview shared by Victor about the upcoming album features a remake of 50 Cent’s “Many Men” and several never-before-seen clips of Pop Smoke.

“Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses,” Victor wrote on Instagram. “Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement. ‘Make It Rain’ will be released this Friday, June 12. The album will be released on July 3. Please join us in celebrating Pop Smoke’s legacy.”

Pop Smoke died after succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds in Los Angeles, California, in February during what an unresolved investigation calls a home invasion. The rapper was only 20-years-old at the time. Since then, 50 Cent has recruited several features for the rapper’s first album, which he adopted and is executively producing. Pop Smoke earned Platinum certification from the RIAA or his single “Dior” and Gold certification for his single “Welcome To The Party” in May. He has also made several posthumous Billboard appearances and is expected to continue along those lines with his new catalog.

Look out for Pop Smoke’s lead single “Make it Rain” off of his debut album at midnight.