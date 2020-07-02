Jada Pinkett-Smith Speak Out On August Alsina Affair, Says “Healing Needs To Happen”

Jada Pinkett-Smith has broken her silence on August Alsina’s bombshell allegations that they had a secret relationship for years with Will Smith’s approval.

The moment we have all been hoping for looks like it is officially in the works. Following a shocking interview with August Alsina during which the singer alleged a years-long affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada sent out a Tweet Thursday morning, saying, “There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.” The actress and host of Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch series that is built on the concept of keeping it real, is choosing to face the music and address allegations about her marriage and the purported relationship with Alsina.

The claims that have the internet spiraling into rabbit holes of speculation come from last week’s interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, during which August admitted that he was deeply in love with Jada for many years. He also claimed to have received a blessing from Pinkett’s husband, Will Smith, saying, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership.”

Alsina was introduced to Jada in 2015 through Will and Jada’s son, Jaden. He spent a period of time becoming very close with the Smith family, even joining them on a Hawaiian vacation in 2016. It is during this time that he and Jada allegedly began to develop a more intimate relationship. It has also been rumored for many years that Will and Jada have an open marriage and engage in relationships with other people.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

Since the August Alsina interview, representatives for both Jada and Will have officially denied these allegations, but now it seems Jada might have more to say on the matter. While some fans are urging the public to stay out of Will and Jada’s business, others point out that Jada has earned a reputation for encouraging celebrities to address controversy and personal low points with her Red Table Talk interviews.

In that respect, it does seem logical and fair that she holds herself to the same standard. The details of the upcoming Red Table Talk episode have yet to be released, but the event will surely draw a lot of curious viewers.