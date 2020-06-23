T.I. Finally Apologize To Deyjah Harris For Hymen Comments, Admit He Was Wrong

A year after shocking the world with his embarrassing and inappropriate comments regarding his daughter’s hymen, T.I. finally apologizes.

Unless you live under a rock, you must have heard or read about the incident during which rapper T.I. announced to the world that he takes his 19-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist so that he can check to ensure that she is still a virgin. The podcast episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, instantly became one the most talked about subjects in the media at the time. Tip faced major backlash as a result, and social media tore him apart. Various women’s groups launched an assault claiming he had absolutely no right to do what he did, and even worse to publicize it. T.I. was dragged from all angles, including his friends and family, and many celebs spoke out about the issue.

One particular thing that was dissected was the double standard and hypocrisy of the comments. Many persons highlighted the fact that while he expects his daughter to maintain her “innocence,” he proudly supports and even encourages his sons, who are younger than Deyjah, to participate in sexual activities.

Although the subject is burnt into our minds forever, it is no longer a hot topic. However, the drama has resurfaced as the new episodes of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” navigates all that occurred during that period. Speaking out on the matter last week, Deyjah revealed how embarrassing Tip’s statements were. She divulged that she then had to remove herself from social media as a result.

Now, in the most recent episode which aired last night, Tip gets candid, openly accepting his mistake and apologizing to Deyjah in the process. After having a conversation with Deyjah’s mother, Ranniqua, Tip admits, “I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility. I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said.”

Tip then turned his attention to Deyjah, “I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady. I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is – make sure you get the lesson.”

Based on each individual’s confessional segment during the episode, the reason the apology took so long to happen was that both parties both believed they shouldn’t be the first one to discuss the issue. Thankfully they were able to get it all out in the open and were able to have a reconciliation.

Going forward, let us all agree that any talk involving or surrounding intimate subjects like virginity, should remain behind closed doors no matter who the individual is.