T.I. Gets Backlash AGAIN After Family Hustle Airs Deyjah Harris Response To ‘Hymen’ Drama

T.I. is coming under fire again after his controversial hymen “joke” about his daughter is reignited on their reality show.

Last November, T.I. sent shock waves through the hip-hop and wider music community when he made a startling revelation about his daughter’s hymen. The Atlanta rapper, who ironically was speaking to interviewers on a podcast called “Ladies Like Us” at the time, admitted that he accompanies his teenage daughter to her gynecologist visits every year and sees to it that the doctor concurs that she is a virgin. That’s right, T.I. basically said, “Is that hymen still intact? Daddy needs to have the facts.”

Months after the incident, which sparked a colossal amount of backlash for T.I. the rapper’s daughter Deyjah Harris is recalling what it was like for her. In this week’s episode of their family’s reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Deyjah said that she was shocked by her father’s comments, and it made her feel “hurt, angry, and embarrassed.” She was very emotional as she explained that she and her dad weren’t very close anymore after the incident. However, it’s not clear if that has changed since the episode was filmed.

Deyjah also expressed that she was dishearted by the way her dad treats her brothers so differently. She said her dad often jokes that her brother King will someday be someone’s “baby daddy” meanwhile, he would never warm up to that idea with her. T.I. did claim the hymen comment was also a joke, but no one was actually convinced that he didn’t mean it. However, his silence during the time the controversy rained heavily on social media was because Deyjah never approached him about it, according to the rapper. He then refused to give it any attention seeing as she didn’t bring up an issue with it.

T.I. had visited Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk for a sit-down interview after the scandal where he explained that his comments were made in a “joking manner” before adding, “So I began to, from a place of truth, embellish and exaggerate. And I think that a lot of people took it extremely literally…I honestly thought that people knew me better than that.”

All that matters is that Deyjah knows her dad better than that. It’s much more important for him to fix it with her than the rest of the world.

Where is Deyjah’s mom? If I was her I’d keep my child away from the Harris’. TI has control issues and Tiny is no help #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/K7ytIWTSco — ShortRib? (@LoveStarrLa) June 16, 2020

So, because she snuck out, you automatically assumed she was having sex, but you know for FACT that King, who is way younger, is having sex? Ugh, this is making me pissed even more. His nonchalant attitude is irky. The shit is NOT a joke #FamilyHustle — Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) June 16, 2020

In this one episode, we see the difference in raising boys and raising girls… ”King gone be a Baby Daddy” but let's make sure baby girl is still a virgin??? We have to be the men we want our daughters to be with!!! #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/m7raLmz21w — Kenneth (@Kenneth_LilMan) June 16, 2020

This fool don’t even realize he’s raising King to be the kind of guy he doesn’t want Deyjah to be with ?????

#FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/5dJW1R0cr9 — J. N. Owens (@JN_Owens) June 16, 2020