50 Cent Hammered Ja Rule For Doing Private House Gigs In COVID Pandemic

50 Cent found a new reason to hammer Ja Rule.

We’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ja Rule is making his services available to the wider public for house party gigs. The New York rapper posted a promo video on Instagram on Sunday, promoting a private house party while letting potential promoters that he is not cheap. Of course, he must’ve known that 50 Cent was going to use this against him. Fifty re-posted the clip but turned it into a meme he used to troll Ja.

“If you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. stay out of my way, OK,” 50 Cent wrote while promoting his liquor brand.

If you’ve been following the careers of 50 Cent and Ja Rule, then you would’ve known that their rivalries went way back to the early parts of the 2000s. At one of their beef turned physical, and the feds allegedly got involved. It’s also a wide belief that Fif was the one who ended Ja’s career after an impressive run in the game, making several hits with some big names in music, especially female artists like Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti.

Perhaps Ja Rule is now being innovative in generating income in a time when most artists aren’t making money during the era of social distancing and stay at home orders. Most artistes have been relying solely on music streaming and sales for income this year, and Rule has not released an album in years, so he needs gigs like this to make up lost income. Nevertheless, he is making it known that his services aren’t cheap.