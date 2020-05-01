Ja Rule Insists He Survived Going Up Against 50 Cent, Eminem, DMX & Dr. Dre All At Once

Ja Rule is setting the record straight about the beef with him and 50 Cent.

The Fyre Festival is not the only controversy that has been following Ja Rule for years. The rapper is getting fed up with people spreading the narrative that 50 Cent ended his career. The two New York rappers have been feuding for years, and I mean many years – like decades and recently they have indicated no intention of reconciling.

Ja Rule took to Twitter with one purpose today and one purpose only – to nip the “Fifty ended him” controversy in the bud once and for all. Y’all gone STOP with this false narrative that 50 killed me lmao,” Ja Rule wrote. “when i went up against 50, Em, gunit, d12, busta, dmx, dr. dre and FBI at the same dame time…lmao. Let’s talk about it. I speak NOTHING but truth. Never no cap.’”

With everyone seeming to think Ja Rule was defeated by Fifty who has been rejecting his recent pleas to go to rap battle on livestream by trolling him, it might appear that after over 20 years 50 Cent is still winning. So if he can’t get Fifty to take him up on the challenge of a rap battle, at least he can set the record straight about what he really happened with the rapper turned TV producer.

Ja Rule garnered some support online with one fan responding with “@jarule the only Rapper to put hands an Feets on @50cent,” they tweeted. In response, Ja Rule wrote, “BIG FACTS!!! Now that we got that straight…how y’all doing during quarantine?” the rapper asked.

Most people never expected Fifty to jump at the chance to battle with Ja Rule anyway but some predicted that the G-Unit frontman would have probably come out the victor. At this point, Ja Rule has gone as far as to drag several other industry names into his rant. It looks like 50 Cent is not the only one he needs t worry about anymore.