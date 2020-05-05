NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Lapattra Shares Horrific Injuries From Yaya Mayweather Stabbing

NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama is sharing photos of her injuries received from getting stabbed by Yaya Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, is facing a small sentence of 99 years behind bars in connection with a violent assault that happened at NBA YoungBoy’s home last month. The 19-year-old pitched up in the early hours of the morning of April 4th and discovered YoungBoy’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, LaPattra Jacobs, at his Houston residence. Yaya demanded that LaPattra leave, with an argument ensuing.

Things then became physical, with Yaya Mayweather whipping out a knife and stabbing LaPattra’s arm, before repeating the exercise with another knife on the other arm. When police arrived, they found LaPattra on the floor and rushed her to the hospital for emergency surgery. A month later, the injured woman has appeared on social media, cast in tow.

While dancing in a video to a track by her baby daddy, it is clear to see that LaPattra’s right arm is covered in plaster from bicep all the way down. An additional cast seems to be keeping her fingers in place, leading to the belief that the stab wounds may have affected her hand functionality as well. LaPattra tried but failed to form a fist, and it may well be that her arm has been left in a state of paralysis.

It has already been confirmed that that LaPattra’s medical records will be used in evidence when Yaya’s aggravated assault trial begins in August. Seeing the severity can not be putting Iyanna Mayweather’s mind at ease. She has already hired J. Prince’s attorney, Kurt Schaffer, to defend her, and she’ll need all the help she can get to avoid life imprisonment.