Megan Thee Stallion Debut Rainbow Hair While Showing Dangerous Curves On IG

Megan Thee Stallion looks to be taking style advice from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine is known as the rapper with the rainbow hair, but his title could be in jeopardy thanks to one Megan Thee Stallion. The “Savage” rapper showed up on Instagram over the weekend with a ‘do that sported green, purple, yellow, orange, red, and blue streaks. But as it turns out, the multi-colored locks were less about paying homage to the “TROLLZ” rapper, and more about celebrating gay pride.

June marks Pride Month throughout the US and several other countries, during which time awareness is created for the LGBTQ+ community. The month was chosen as the Stonewall Riots, which were spontaneous protests in support of gay rights, took place in New York City in June 1969. Pride parades are typically held throughout the world, but as the COVID-19 pandemic has made this mostly impossible, members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are showing their support in other ways — like Megan.

“Happy pride month hotties,” she wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her ROYGBIV mane. She then shared another post filled with pics she had taken at a Pride Pride where she cozied up with fans. Megan Thee Stallion may be known for having a string of rumored male suitors, but she is equally happy to show up for equality.

The Houston artist also recently showed up for high school and college graduates at YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony. The online affair included commemorative speeches by the likes of former US President Barack Obama and Lady Gaga, and performances from Hot Girl Meg. The 25-year-old sang some of her hits and twerked for the Class of 2020 from her kitchen, getting their summer off to a sizzling start.