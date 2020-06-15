Lil Uzi Vert Reacts Angrily To BET Awayrds Snub, “Y’all see how they do ya boy”

Lil Uzi Vert is angry after being snubbed by BET Awards.

Lil Uzi Vert is just one of those rappers who cannot pin into one specific box. However, that does not mean that he does not want to be recognized for his work. The rapper is now making the world aware that he does not play by their rules, after seemingly getting sidestepped by BET for the upcoming awards show set to take place on June 28, 2020.

It’s not surprising that the Lil Uzi Vert is somewhat upset about not being considered. After all, the rapper has had one of the best albums of 2020, Eternal Atake. How big was EA? Well dig this, all the tracks from the original release and the deluxe made it unto Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. The album has also been one of the highest-selling albums for the year, which was aided by it debut at the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts back in March.

Seemingly ripped with anger, Lil Uzi Vert took to his favorite platform Twitter, to ask, “Y’all see how they do ya boy?” Before concluding that “Its because I don’t follow the Rules of HipHop. It’s boring” before dropping a yawning emoticon.

It should be noted that the Philly rapper did not publicly state that his comments were aimed at BET. However, the time of his tweets is too much of a coincidence for it not to be in relation to the recently published nominations by BET.

Drake, who offloaded his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project at the start of May 2020, currently leads the pack with six nominations. These include the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, and the Viewer’s Choice award. Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion trail behind the Canadian rapper with five nominations each.

Y’all see how they do ya boy ????? — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) June 15, 2020

Its because I don’t follow the Rules of HipHop. Its boring ? — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) June 15, 2020

The coveted Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category features the likes of Drake, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Future. Meanwhile, the Album of the Year category is dominated by the females, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Beyoncé, with Roddy Ricch and DaBaby, adding some male influence.

Multiple fans have questioned the inclusion of Travis Scott over Lil Uzi Vert, pointing out that Scott’s projects were not on the same level as Eternal Atake. NBA Youngboy is also being seen as another worthy talent that should have made the list.

Do you think Uzi should be upset about not being nominated? Who else do you think deserved a spot on that list?