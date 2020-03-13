Lil Uzi Vert Drops “Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2” Listen It

Lil Uzi Vert drops his new album Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2.

Lil Uzi Vert surprised fans when he dropped his long-awaiting album Eternal Atake just a few days before everyone expected. So far, the album is being praised by fans, who needed the fix to get through what is proving to be a tough 2020. Dr. Uzi is not done just yet and has readied the deluxe edition for his fans to enjoy and use as a method of relaxation amidst all major coronavirus scare. Well, the drop scheduled for midnight had everyone stacking up on caffeine, with some even planning to cancel school the following day so that they could binge-listen.

Lil Uzi Vert has been tossing a few titles around on his Twitter account and even requested that fans suggest the tracks they would love to hear make the cut. The rapper even went as far as to ask, “How many y’all want on deluxe?” In the end, he settled for LUV vs. The World 2.

Well, Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped the tracklist for the second part of Eternal Atake on March 12, and it seems the “Lo Mein” man settled on 14 tracks. With the caliber of features from Future, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Young Thug and Gunna, Nav, Lil Durk, and Young Nudy, fans are definitely getting a full course meal for their second serving. While the crowd favorite “Myron” made it, Uzi consoled fans who were disappointed to not see the Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie collabs. Uzi mentioned, “I got different plans wit the lil baby song and the aboogie song they hit different.”

I put 2 albums in one second half of EA is LUV vs The World 2 ? ? — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) March 12, 2020

Even though a few didn’t make the cut, the project still seems destined for greatness. Furthermore, the deluxe actually has a cool name for itself which Uzi revealed, “I put 2 albums in one second half of EA is LUV vs The World 2.”

While the drop did not hit exactly when Uzi promised, fans did get an upload from YNW BSlime to hold onto while they waited. The Florida man uploaded the fiery verse Nav dropped on “Leaders” to his Youtube account. In the comments, he wrote, “album may be delayed so I wanted to share this verse before the release.” A few hip hop fans doubted the inclusion of Nav, however, this newly leaked verse shows that the Canadian rapper has a lot to offer.

With such a catastrophic start to the decade, a few fans have been calling for Uzi, the man with the bars, to run for president and lead them through the dark times.