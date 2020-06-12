Meek Mill Calls Lil Baby A Legend After Dropping “The Bigger Picture”

Lil Baby has released a powerful new track in honor of social justice, and now his peers, including Meek Mill, are calling him a legend.

Just a few weeks after he dropped a deluxe version for his Billboard chart-topping album My Turn, Lil Baby has put out an anthem relevant to the times. In the track titled “The Bigger Picture,” the rapper talks about police brutality, systematic and historical racism, and inequality, which have somehow become more prevalent in the United States. But is this track enough to labeled Lil Baby a legend? At least Meek Mill and Tory Lanez think so.

“Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes!” Meek tweeted while Tory Lanez said, “Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already.”

In addition to honoring victims of police brutality, Baby talks about his own personal experiences and the nature of the major political and social issues. “I find it crazy the police will shoot you and know that you dead but still tell you to freeze,” he raps. “Fu**ed up I seen what I seen / I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe / It’s too many mothers that grieving / They killing us for no reason / Been going on for too long to get even.”

Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 12, 2020

Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already ?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 12, 2020

Lil Baby joined the protests in Atlanta recently, but in “The Bigger Picture,” he suggests that the solution required much more than marching and much more than black people fighting for themselves. “It’s bigger than Black and White / It’s a problem with the whole way of life,” Baby raps. “It can’t change overnight / But we gotta start some where / Might as well gone ‘head start here.”

Like many of the songs coming out these days, proceeds will benefit some organizations supporting the fight for social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. Lil Baby also announced that he is working with Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Mayor of Atlanta, on a new initiative for police reform in and outside of their city. “In Favor Of Atlanta Mayor [Keisha Bottoms] Me And EVERY TEAM I’m associated with are putting a plan together for Atlanta [and] the whole world,” he announced last week when he teased his new track.

Check out “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby now.