Future Is Anti-Snitch, Blast Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine In Lengthy Rant

Future is stunting his new plaques while trolling Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Hours before Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his new song “Trollz,” he got into it online with rapper Future who is far from his biggest fan. The Atlanta rapper who has been very vocal about not condoning 6ix9ine’s infamous snitching decided to throw a sub in his recent social media post for the 24-year-old rapper. Future is lucky enough to be celebrating some major wins in his music career this week. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the rapper has earned new certifications for more than a dozen of his songs that have gone Platinum, 2x Platinum, or more.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the success of the records and taking the opportunity to shade Tekashi 6ix9ine, Future scribed an epistle bragging about himself before calling out who we can only assume is Nicki Minaj for being a snitch by association in his book.

“The results from when u bet on yourself,” Future wrote about his fifteen new certifications. “…been ah go getter never waited on no ni**a, stayed solid never did no pillow talking gave ni**as they b*tches back they wifed um up, I raised these steppers.” He then goes on to mention that he has goons “from Atlanta to Nigeria” and even has the Middle East in his back pocket. After addressing people he worked with for free and according to him, gave them more than they gave themselves only for them to talk behind his back, Future then aims at Tekashi 6ix9ine who he says he owes a “f**k you.”

“These h*es plotting jus for attention these n*ggas no better… At the end of the day u work for the police,” he said. “I believe if u hang with a snitch u a snitch and deserve to die but that’s jus me Ima get a billion and all the killers love me #facts I owe u ah f*ck u I would say suck my d*ck but you gone do it…king Pluto #facto I trust me.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine somehow still found the time to respond even while preparing to release his highly anticipated new song “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj. “If you a deadbeat you don’t deserve to die??????????” 6ix9ine wrote in the comments. “Okay im gone don’t @ me I’m busy video drop ina few.”

When Tekashi 6ix9ine was experiencing some baby momma number 2 drama last month, he mentioned Future on Instagram asking, “what should I do?” Future never addressed his comment, so some fans are speculating that he is alluding to that instance now when he says he should have told Tekashi off.

While Future is celebrating his new certifications, 6ix9ine is already celebrating early success with his new song “Trollz,” which premiered at midnight. Considering all the controversy and attention surrounding its release, it’s not surprising that it has already racked up 10 million views and counting.

Do you think Future will have anything else to say to 6ix9ine this time?