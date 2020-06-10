Megan Thee Stallion & Her BFFs Twerk To Celebrate Graduation In This Viral Video

Megan Thee Stallion gave the class of 2020 a special graduation gift.

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by her besties to put on a show in a twerk fest that has gone viral. With COVID-19 having uprooted regular graduation ceremonies, YouTube wanted to ensure that those who finished their studies this year still had the opportunity to celebrate. The video-streaming platform held a special event online that included words of wisdom from notable figures like Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, as well as some stellar performances.

One of those who got down during the Dear Class of 2020 affair was Megan Thee Stallion, who reminded all why she is the “Hot Girl [of] Summer” by welcoming the bikini weather and celebrating the end of the academic year. The Houston rapper performed a montage of her famous tracks that included “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” Cash S***,” and “Savage.”

At one point during the 9-minute show, Thee Stallion was situated in her kitchen which she had filled with balloons, bubbles, and champagne, and sported a rhinestone crop top and shorts as she busted out dance moves and twerked for the new graduates. The 25-year-old also shared a message for the graduating class on IG, which read, “In this incredibly difficult time, I want to honor the Class of 2020 who will go on to create positive changes in the world. I’m humbled to be able to celebrate graduates today.”

Megan’s performance, and especially her twerking skills, were greatly appreciated as the clip she posted received over 4 million likes on the ‘gram. Stars like DaniLeigh, Blac Chyna, and Lala also flooded the comments to remark how Meg had brought the fire.