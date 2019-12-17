Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Mines Platinum With “Hot Girl Summer”

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Hot Girl Summer” has been certified platinum.

Winter may be in full force, but Megan Thee Stallion is still riding the “Hot Girl Summer” wave. After coining the phrase in a tweet in April 2018, Thee Stallion defined the term as “…women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you.” The rapper burst onto the hip hop scene through a series of mixtapes and Eps, but it was “Hot Girl Summer” that put her on the map. A collab with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, the track was used in the opening title sequence of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which premiered on the network in August.

After becoming the first number one for all of the performers when it debuted in the top spot on the US Rolling Stone 100, Megan has now confirmed that the single has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The impressive feat means that over a million copies of the track have been sold.

“REAL PLATINUM GIRL SHIT,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram before adding four fire emojis. “ANOTHER ONE @nickiminaj @tydollasign #hotgirlsummer.”

“Congrats. We got more on the way,” commented producer Juicy J.

The platinum certification all seems to be part of Megan’s trajectory. Just last week, the rapper was named the recipient of Billboard’s Powerhouse Award at their Women in Music Awards that recognizes women in the industry who have made significant contributions through their work and influenced the next generation.

Megan will also be hoping that “Hot Girl Summer” going platinum will distract from all the talk about who she is dating.

Her latest possible boo is Wiz Khalifa after she posted a video to her IG with her arm around the “Gin & Drug” rapper’s neck, but when someone on the ‘gram commented insinuated that she now belongs to the street and she clapped back saying that’s BS.