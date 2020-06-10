Iggy Azalea’s Sexy Pics On IG Caught Travis Scott’s Eyes

Iggy Azalea has been looking super sexy of late, and Travis Scott has noticed.

Iggy Azalea took a hiatus from social media for a few months but reappeared on the ‘gram in mid-May with a photo that reminded her fans that she was still in tip-top shape. She followed up that picture of her washboard stomach with others that showed off her svelte figure and made people even more confused as to whether she had, in fact, been pregnant and given birth to a son with Playboi Carti as the rumors claim.

Someone who is following Iggy’s Instagram and is appreciating what he sees is Travis Scott. The “Highest in the Room” rapper has double-tapped several of the Australian’s posts, the latest of which showed her all glammed-up while in quarantine just to take out the trash and celebrating her 30th birthday with a candle-topped cake and bright red locks.

Although Travis may be sending the “Lola” rapper a signal that he is interested, she still seems very committed to her relationship with Cardi — especially if the two did recently become parents. Neither “mom” nor “dad” has commented on the alleged baby news, but DJ Akademiks did send them a congratulatory message, and Carti just bought a fancy Rolls-Royce SUV that has baby chair-installing capabilities.

As for Travis Scott, rumors claim that he is still on-and-off with his own baby mama, Kylie Jenner. The couple officially split almost a year ago, but are still present in one another’s lives as they co-parent their daughter Stormi. This has included family vacations and quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. While one could claim that it is all in the best interest of their 2-year-old, sources say that Kylie and Travis haven’t completely closed the door on something romantic.