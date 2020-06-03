Drake Donates $100K to Bail Out Fund for Protestors

Drake just donated a hefty sum to the National Bail Out fund to help keep protesters free.

Following a rowdy week of retaliation from the black community amidst the unjust murder of George Floyd, a number of celebrities are joining the fight for change with their voices and their credit cards. Drake is the latest A-lister to donate a large sum to an organization aligned with helping protesters in the event of incarceration. The National Bail Out fund prides itself on building community leaders post-incarceration, bringing families back together, and remediating corrupt systems.

Drake was tapped by Mustafa the Poet who took to Instagram stories to share that he had donated $400 to the National Bail Out fund. Mustafa challenged Drake and The Weeknd to do the same writing, “My Toronto kings @champagnepapi and @theweeknd Swipe up and match my donation. But add three zeros! Let’s help reunite black families,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Drizzy to take action when he was called to donate. The Toronto rapper took to his own Instagram story to respond with “say less brother” before sharing a screenshot of his own donation shortly after. According to the post that Drake shared, he racked up a $100,000 bill donating to the cause.

Drake is one of many celebrities and citizens who have chipped in to help fund organizations that help protesters. 6LACK, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, and Noname have all donated to Minnesota Freedom Funds to help bail out protesters who might be taken into custody while advocating for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Drake shared an excerpt from Assata: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur on his Instagram page this weekend in honor of the victims. Alongside the deep affirmation, the rapper wrote, “Rest in heaven George Floyd.”