Chris Brown Gets Royalty The Perfect Birthday Gift She Wanted

Chris Brown has put his hand up for Daddy of the Year.

There is little doubt that Chris Brown would go to the ends of the earth for his little girl. Royalty Brown turned 6-years-old on May 27th, and the doting dad made sure she got just what her heart desired. It turns out the young girl wanted some flying friends, and amidst all the presents and birthday, fanfare were two little winged creatures that Royalty could welcome into her kingdom.

The birthday girl’s mom, Nia Guzman, posted all the festivities on the Instagram account under the handle @missroyaltybrown, which showed off the gigantic smile caused by her new pocket bike, balloons, and multi-colored tutu dress. But it was the “Say You Love Me” singer’s gift that made her happiest. “Daddy gave me my wish… I wished for new pet birds,” read the IG caption alongside a clip of RoRo blowing out her candles on her massive pink “R” cake while Chris holds her and helps her blow.

Earlier in the day, the 31-year-old paid tribute to his firstborn in an Instagram post that showed the two spending daddy and daughter moments together. “YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!! DA QUEEN…. WE GOING UP….. I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” wrote the Grammy Award winner.

Chris Brown also shared four professional photos of his princess — including her sitting on a throne — and one of him giving Royalty a kiss at her party. Based on the pictures all over Insta, the celebration was a colorful affair that included a birthday parade, “Happy birthday RoRo” spelled out in big block letters, and friends driving by to drop off gifts.

But, if you asked the birthday girl herself, she would probably call her new birds the highlight of the day.