Vybz Kartel Wants To Battle Eminem In A Dancehall vs Hip Hop Clash

Did dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel just extend an invitation to battle Eminem?

Vybz Kartel is known to be very confident in his creative abilities, to the point where others have called him conceited. It doesn’t help that he even constantly refers to himself in the third person during interviews or calls out other dancehall artists on social media for being inadequate either. Even with his history of being an alpha male in the industry, his comments regarding rap greats Eminem and Lil Wayne caught the eye.

Both Eminem and Lil Wayne spoke about googling their lyrics during their conversation on a recent episode of Young Money Radio. According to the rappers, this measure is taken to ensure that they don’t repeat bars from their monstrous catalogs, and who could blame them? That sounds like millions of lines each if you ask me.

Vybz Kartel, who is widely considered the real “King of Dancehall,” decided to chime in on the idea of Em and Tunechi googling to avoid the blunder of using the same lyrics twice. Taking to Instagram to post a picture of the two legends, the deejay said, “@eminem I AM Google! Jamaica weh you say??? #monster vs #alien (big up my favourite rapper alive btw @liltunechi),” he wrote.

Yes, you read that right – Vybz Kartel compared himself to none other than information giant Google, proposed a battle with the ‘Rap God’ Eminem, and declared the ‘Martian’ Lil Wayne his favorite rapper alive, all in a three-line caption. We’re talking about Eminem here, so it’s easy to think that Vybz Kartel is in over his head, but don’t be so quick to view the idea with disdain – let’s put his statement into perspective. Is the dancehall mogul saying that both of these prolific rap stars’ lyrical skills are encompassed within his bigger repertoire? Or could he be insinuating that he is a reflection of both geniuses?

One thing is for sure though, he’s made it clear that he is down for a battle. “Monster vs Alien” implies a duel with Eminem, who often refers to himself as a monster in his songs, including one of his latest bangers, while Vybz Kartel holds the moniker “Alien Brain” which he represents quite well. Some might think Kartel is out of his league. However, his music catalog would beg to argue. The genius Jamaican songwriter would, for many, have earned the right to make such bold claims and court such lyrical company.

The question is, what do you think the outcome of a Vybz Kartel vs Eminem battle would be?