DMX Says Eminem Don’t Want No Smoke, Insist On Battling JAY-Z

DMX eyes are laser focused on JAY-Z for a Verzuz battle, but Eminem can still get smoke.

DMX is the latest name to be thrown into consideration for a Verzuz showdown arranged by Swizz Beatz. Swizz has already created legendary match-ups, including Nelly vs Ludacris, T-Pain vs Lil John, Jill Scott against Erykah Badu, and Teddy Riley taking on Babyface. While chatting with X, Swizz mentioned him going up against Eminem, but the ’90s legend had other ideas. “Em don’t want it,” DMX claimed.

“OK, we’ll do it with Em. I’d rather go with my arch-nemesis. He don’t gotta come outside, n****, it’s in the house! Damn, he’s scared to go into the basement and play some records?”

By ‘arch-nemesis’, X was referring to JAY-Z on this occasion, with whom he goes way back. Along with Ja Rule, the trio formed Murder Inc. during the 1990s, but things soon turned sour, and DMX considers both of his former friends to be enemies.

Swizz Beatz was not so keen on X going up against something he has serious beef with, pointing out that the VERZUZ showdowns have become platforms for celebrating music and fellow artists. “That’s what I’m saying, that’s why it should be done,” DMX declared in favor of the ‘Family Feud’ rapper being his contender. “It’s a celebration. We celebrating music. He got some hits too! He can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes’ then I’m gon’ play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes!'”

DMX’s other foe, Ja Rule, also wanted to go head-to-head in a music battle against a genuine rival — 50 Cent. Fat Joe told Swizz Beatz, who was similarly against bringing real-life animosity to the platform, that he want to do it for the culture.

Watch this space to see whether either Hov or Slim Shady agrees.