Nelly and Ludacris Set To Face Off On Verzuz Battle On Instagram Live

Verzuz is set to feature a battle between Ludacris and Nelly.

’90’s babies will be in for a nostalgic experience with the next Versuz session. According to the founders of the new Instagram Live sensation, they have secured Nelly and Ludacris for battle. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were discussing it on Instagram Live this weekend.

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday, Timbaland?” Swizz asked during their dual Live session. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” the super-producer replied. Swizz went on to ask, “Will the stadiums be full?” to which Timbaland responded, “Full to the brim!”

“Ludacris vs Nelly next Saturday. It’s not a f***king game,” Swizz Beatz continued. “Versuz – by the artists, for the artists, with the people.”

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz started Verzuz in late March when they kicked off the first battle themselves. The duo told CNN in April that they just wanted to create something to heal the people while they’re all going through this pandemic.

“Music has always been around to help and heal,” Swizz Beatz said at the time. “Me and Tim came together and said, ‘You know what? Let’s start Verzuz on Live and give the people some entertainment, give them some hope and also educate them because Verzuz is an educational celebration.”

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland essentially confirm Ludacris vs. Nelly next weekend! pic.twitter.com/L0KagOw6pO — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) May 10, 2020

“The sound of music always put a joy in my heart. I know music is the key to what’s going on in this darkness and I just felt this was the perfect time,” Timbo added.

The first female edition of Versuz happened last Saturday with Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott and the highly anticipated battle drew an audience of over 700,000. Swizz has mentioned that women will get involved in a major way and also suggested that his wife, Alicia Keys might participate soon.

This next battle with Ludacris vs Nelly is all anyone can talk about. Both rappers have a ton of hits and very successful music careers. With the kind of music that they make and the hip-hop era that they dominated, they are a perfect match up for a Versuz battle. Will you be tuning in to see the two rappers go hit for hit?

