Gunna Insist He’s Not A Snitch After CNN Viral Video, “I Ain’t Never Stopped A Crime”

Gunna insists he’s not a snitch like Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Gunna is finally offloading his much-anticipated album Wunna this Friday, and he is making a few stops to spread the word on the project. The rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club, where he expressed his creative process behind the album, as well as set the record straight on snitching rumors that were flying around in December.

In terms of the album, Gunna took it to the islands to find his creative process for the project, as he confessed that much of the album was actually recorded in Jamaica. “I recorded a little over half [of the album] in Jamaica. The documentary [is] going to show you, like me making the songs, literally. Just from different vibes,” he recalled.

The Georgia native has been teasing the island connection since last year when he was featured on “W,” a November 2019 release from reggae superstar and Grammy winner Koffee. The island flavor should definitely add some spice to the project, but the real spice and grit of the interview came when Gunna addressed rumors of him being a snitch after a CNN video went viral.

Sadly, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s calling out of undercover snitches in hip hop has really stirred the thick slurry that so many rappers seem to be included in. Amidst all the talks of snitching, Charlamagne Tha God questioned the rapper about a 2010 CNN interview he did, which covered no snitch culture.

Over the last couple of months, those decade-old interview has been pushed to the forefront by rival rappers Sauce Walka and TEC. While Gunna does not deny being in the video being circulated, he mentions that it had nothing to do with the Crime Stoppers program.

“Man, I don’t know what the f**k that’s about,” Gunna Wunna said. “I don’t… Man, Crime Stopper where? I ain’t never stopped a crime. Never,” he mentioned.

“Yes, that’s me, but that wasn’t on no Crime Stopper. I don’t know what the hell ni**as think ’bout ’cause I wasn’t in no case or nothing,” Gunna revealed to The Breakfast Club hosts. “So a ni**a even saying, ‘Oh you snitched on who?’ I was never in no case. See what I’m saying? But, you know, ni**as … that be going back to the internet sh*t. I don’t really be feeding into it because muthafuckas don’t know. I’m really from the streets.”

During the CNN interview, the rapper spoke about his cousin Devonni Benton, who was actually on trial for murder. Gunna mentioned that his cousin did not rat out the triggerman who committed the crime.

While some would agree that Gunna did not necessarily snitch, he did pinpoint the man he thought committed the crime. “This man let my family member go down for something he did,” he said in 2010.

“Wunna,” the title track off the project, was released hours ago with an accompanying music video that features shots from Jamaica.