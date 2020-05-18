Rick Ross DNA Test Confirmed He Fathered Briana Camille’s Children

Rick Ross is now on the hook for child support.

Rick Ross was forced to do a paternity test for his ex-girlfriend, Briana Cammille’s two children, and now those tests returned and confirmed that Rozay fathered the two children. Although they were never married, the couple lived as a family with 3-year-old Berkeley and 2-year-old Billion, with another on the way. According to Bossip, however, the parents have called it quits, and now she is suing him for child support for her two children, as well as the one that’s on the way.

Camille has filed a lawsuit against Ross to legally establish the toddlers’ paternity and temporary and permanent child support payments. The court has ordered Rick Ross to undergo a DNA test, which he, himself, will have to pay for, in addition to her legal fees. An attorney for the “Gold Roses” rapper claims, however, that it was he that he who initially reached out to her to take a DNA test, and that he has been consistently supporting the children in question.

DNA tests seem to be the theme of the week after a months-long saga involving Future finally came to an end. Future has been disputing the paternity of Eliza Seraphin’s daughter, who she was adamant was fathered by him. Seraphin had approached the courts after she and another woman conducted their own DNA tests which determined a 99.9% in the children’s paternity.

While the other case was settled out of court, Seraphin would not let the matter lie, and this week received the results of the DNA test, which proved that Future is her baby daddy and that 1-year-old Reign is his eighth child by as many ladies.

Much like Briana Camille, Seraphin is now trying to establish child support payments. Rick Ross and Future are now fighting to lower those potentially hefty child support checks.