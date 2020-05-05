Rick Ross Sued By Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Over Child Support

Rick Ross is on the bitter end of a lawsuit after his pregnant ex-girlfriend sued for child support.

The ex-girlfriend and mother of some of Rick Ross‘ children, Briana Camille, is suing the rapper for child support for their two kids and also claims that she is also carrying their third. According to Camille, who reportedly split from the rapper late last year, she is pregnant with another child for Rozay and is suing for child support to establish structure with the support flow following their breakup.

According to the rapper’s attorney, he has been consistently supporting his children and is requesting that the case be thrown out, Bossip reported. Briana Camille, who grabbed her kids and left the home where she stayed with Rick Ross after the ex-couple called it quits in late 2019, is reportedly seeking to legally establish their sons Billion and Berkley as Ross’ children which he never denied.

It recently looked like Rick Ross was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief from his legal woes when a judge ordered his deposition in his lawsuit with 50 Cent be postponed. The rapper has been evading requests to be deposed for months now after Fifty sued him for allegedly leaking his other ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston’s sex tape and blaming him for distributing it. In a previous lawsuit, Fifty was accused of leaking the tape and ordered to pay $7 million in damages. He is now denying that he was the source of the leak and suing Rick Ross for a whopping $32 million in return.

Somehow Rick Ross keeps ending up in court because of baby mama drama in some way or the other. The new lawsuit that was drawn up by his recent ex and mother of his toddlers does not talk about child support for their unborn child, but it is being speculated that the third child will probably be added to the list once his paternity is proven as well. It looks like Rick Ross can’t catch a break with these court dates.