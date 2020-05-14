Rihanna Fingered Out The Culprit Behind Her ‘R9’ Album Delay

Rihanna fingered out the culprit behind he delayed R9 album.

Rihanna has become quite unapologetic when it comes to questions about her upcoming album. The Barbadian born singer who recently moved to London, UK was going through her regular routine of posting content geared towards her Fenty products when she was hit with fans hungry for new music. The desire for new music from RiRi is more than understandable since Anti, Rihanna’s 8th studio album was released some four years ago. However, a lot has changed during that time, and her Fenty lines have grown to be some of the most sort after in the world. Nonetheless, fans are hoping that she finds a balance and releases the album sooner than later.

Sadly, the constant hounding from fans seems to have gotten old, which has now left the singer to employ a different technique when answering questions about her album.

Rihanna is as candid as it gets, and when you are the third richest woman in the UK, you can decide to mess with your fans any way you choose. One fan commented below the album, “WHERES THE ALBUM,” to which Rihanna replied, “I lost it,” along with a shrug emoji.

Another fan told Rihanna, “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM.” This provided the perfect scapegoat for Rihanna to jokingly cast the blame on, so Ri hilariously typed, “Navy this who to blame right here look,” while leaving a pointing finger below the name of the person who filed the comment.

While speaking to the British leg of Vogue in March, Rihanna mentioned that work is indeed being done on the project.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music,” she mentioned. “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes.. there are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

Do you think Rihanna should be messing with her fans in this way, especially when music is one of the main sources of inspiration during these dark days?