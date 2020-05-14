Rick Ross Gets Caught In Kelly Rowland’s Thirst Trap

Rick Ross isn’t the only one who got caught up in Kelly Rowland’s thirst trap, that was not suppose to be a thirst trap.

Rick Ross can’t be blamed for liking Kelly Rowland’s latest Instagram pic — thirst trap or not. At the age of 39, the former Destiny’s Child member is still in possession of a smoking body. Kelly put on her black strapless bikini and decided to upload a picture to the ‘gram with the warmer weather finally arriving. “It’s not a thirst trap,” she wrote. “I’m just gonna leave this here. #39.”

Whether or not the caption was false-advertising, the music exec chose to bite and left a comment that read, “Kelly future bright.” The remark itself scored almost 6,000 likes and more than a few laughing emojis. Kelly will likely be appreciating the compliment in a platonic way as she has been in a relationship with her manager since 2011. Kelly became Mrs. Tim Wearherspoon in May 2014, and they welcomed their son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, in November 2014.

After a fairly long hiatus, Kelly’s focus is back on her music these days. She dropped her new track, “COFFEE,” a month ago, and also signed a new management deal with Roc Nation, which is owned by JAY-Z, who happens to be the husband of her best friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyoncé.

“It’s family and it just happened,” Kelly told Associated Press about the new deal. “It just really happened to work and it’s working out really well so far. My team, I have a great team… You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”

Kelly is currently working on her fifth studio album — in between laying “non-thirst traps” on Instagram.