Cardi B’s Grammy Award Finally Arrives In The Mail, Congrats

Cardi B’s Grammy award has finally arrived in the mail.

It feels like almost a decade since the release of Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy. The greatness of the project is once again thrust upon us, as we watch Cardi B unbox the golden gramophone she earned almost a year and a half ago at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, which took place on February 10, 2019.

Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself opening the box she recently acquired through the mail. “I just received my Grammy to the right house,” she said while peeling back the protective, spongy layer the prized and coveted golden horn was tucked away in.

The New York baddie who now resides in Atlanta with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture surpassed Pusha-T’s Daytona, Mac Miller’s Swimming, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld to come out the victor in the category of Best Rap Album for 2018.

The win proved to be history in the making since Cardi B became the first solo female artiste to secure a win in the category. While celebrating her win backstage, Cardi shared a heartfelt tribute to rapper Mac Miller who died on September 7, 2018, from an accidental overdose. “I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherfu**er. Rest in peace,” she said.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is gearing up to drop her sophomore album, which could be called ‘Tiger Woods’ if we are to take one of Cardi’s Instagram LIVE sessions conducted in October as gospel.

Sadly, the album has been plagued by delays, first from the coronavirus outbreak, and now from a “protracted renegotiation” of contracts going on between herself and her label, Atlantic Records. According to the HITS Daily Double, the negotiations seem to be more than just money.

Cardi B has not released any new music since dropping “Press” back in May 2019, but she did tease a couple of snippets of what is to be expected on the new project.

Urbanislandz will provide additional details on the album’s release as the information becomes available.