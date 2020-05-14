50 Cent Gives Pop Smoke Posthumous Album A Release Date

50 Cent finally has a release date for Pop Smoke’s posthumous album.

There is finally a concrete date surrounding the release for Pop Smoke’s posthumous album. The announcement comes 3 months after the tragic death of the 20-year-old New York/Brooklyn drill rapper. The rapper’s untimely assassination at a California Hollywood Hills house rocked the hip hop community to the core, leading veteran rappers such as Boosie Badazz to tightening his security, propelled 2 Chainz to speak on the dangers of being a rapper and 50 Cent to address the jealousy that comes with the occupation.

While fans are still reveling in his legacy through songs from his Meet the Woo mixtape series, new music is always appreciated. Fif promised to finish the album for his slain protege, and it seems he is making good on his promise. The slain rapper’s estate also confirmed the work being done on the project.

However, Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, and the owner of the Victor Victor label that Smoke was signed to share the most definitive information about the album. The music executive shared an image of what could be the albums cover art to his Instagram page. Imprinted on the artwork is the date of June 12. Victor did not exactly confirm June 12 as the release date for the album. However, some fans are already pegging it as such.

One fan shared just how excited he is for the project, “god bless. can’t wait and hope it was songs he was saving and liked. not like the tupac stuff thats pieced together. either way super excited. god bless pop smoke.”

50 Cent, the executive producer for the album, spoke to Ebro Darden on the upcoming project on Apple Music, when he mentioned the creative process he’s taking in putting together what should be a masterpiece. Fans will have a better understanding of who made the cut when the project’s tracklist is made available.