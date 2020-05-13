Future Trash Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama, Praise Rich The Kid For Bringing Her To The Street

Future is really proud of Rich The Kid for bring Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama Sara out in the streets in his blue Lamborghini.

We have officially seen the introduction of Tekashi’s baby mother on this latest episode of rappers of New York staring, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Rich The Kid, and a blue Lamborghini Aventador. Rich The Kid has teamed up with one of Tekashi’s archnemesis mere hours after internet trolls waged an attack on him for apparently flexing in a rented Lambo in an effort to show just how deep his bag is.

Sources in New York recently revealed that the “Plug Walk” rapper picked up Sara Molina in the same blue Lambo that was the source of his roasting. DJ Akademiks raised an interesting point on the reason for the two linking while asking if the “GOOBA” man was deserving of what was happening to him.

“Is this karma for what 6ix9ine did to Trippie redd Ex girl Ayleks?” he asked. The incident in question came during the heart of the beef when Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a video, of himself and Redd’s ex-girlfriend all shacked up.

It was later discovered that Sara was actually being picked up for a video shoot staring another one of Tekashi’s rivals, Lil TJay. Nonetheless, Tekashi seemed unbothered by the whole situation and even hopped into the comments below AK’s post to let off one of his famous onliners. He wrote, “He rented her and the lambo for a couple hours.”

It has only been a couple of days since Tekashi’s baby mama blasted him on social media for neglecting his daughter. Not being an expert on the topic, 6ix9ine reached out to Future for advice by commenting under one of The Shade Room’s post on the topic.

With Tekashi already admitting that his baby mother belongs to the streets, it was only fitting that the Godfather of toxicity provided a few words on the situation. Future hopped onto Twitter to let the world aware that he was down with the Rich The Kid using Sara Molina to hit back at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

He tweeted, “Dey using ni*has baby momma as props nowSkull young ni*has TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU.”

Dey using nighas baby momma as props now? young nighas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

Let the streets cover her tab. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

??????maann dat bih FRIED — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

She belong to the streets — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

He continued his series of tweets by siding with Tekashi that, “She belong to the streets.” Not long after he asked to “F**k all that cute shit” and “Let the streets cover her tab.” His final hit saw him ridiculing Molina by dropping a few laughing emojis before commenting, “maann dat bih FRIED.”

Tekashi’s baby momma is still pressed about the whole situation and addressed it on her Instagram LIVE by stating, “bi**hes can recover from being ho*s but can anybody recover from being a rat?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is already breaking records with his new track “GOOBA,” which means he could be the model student for how to survive after snitching.