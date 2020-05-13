Rich The Kid Exposed For Renting Lamborghini To Stunt On Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rich The Kid has addressed rumors he rented a Lamborghini to stunt on Tekashi 6ix9ine.

It hasn’t been a good week for Rich The Kid, who is currently locked in a war of words with one of hip hop’s most controversial figures at the moment, Tekashi 6ix9ine. The “Plug Walk” was recently hit with a lawsuit for unpaid jewelry. After responding to a shade from 6ix9ine surrounding his recently acquired lawsuit valued at 234,000 for unpaid jewelry, the Kid mentioned that he had the chips in his bag than 6ix9ine. It seems that following the posting of a video showing Tekashi’s Roll Royce and Lamborghini being transported on flatbeds started to make the rounds, Rich The Kid decided to share images of a blue Lamborghini.

Sadly, the rapper’s decision to share the images of the hot ride to his Instagram Stories has not only provided more ammunition for 6ix9ine but also left him exposed to the mercy of other internet trolls. The trolls are of the belief that the car is a rental, and Kid is simply flexing with the blue Lambo.

According to a post shared to Dj Akademiks’ Instagram page, the rapper was photographed with the same car, which is owned by an exotic rental company. “The car rental company has since deleted the pic,” mentioned the popular Instagram hip hop commentator.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was clearly waiting in the comments for the exact time to pounce and issue his clapback. In his response, he asked, “Y’all waiting for my comment?”

While the reply seems a bit on the softer side of what Tekashi 6ix9ine usually dishes out, it does seem to question if there is any reason to respond, since Rich had already played himself. The fans seemed to be in agreement with 6ix9ine and quickly crafted a couple of catchy nicknames for Kid, such as Rent The Kid and Broke The Elderly. Other supposed Ls that Kid has picked up began to surface, for example, his beef with Lil Uzi and the less than desirable sales for his most recent album, BOSS MAN.

However, Rich had no intention of taking a beating this Tuesday and mentioned that he has proof that he is the proud owner of a Lamborghini. “Ya’ll dumb b**ches could jus look on my page & see I’ve owned a Lamborghini for the last 2 years,” he mentioned on his Instagram Stories before, telling his haters to “S*CK MY D**K.” While a dated image of a blue Lamborghini Aventador was nowhere to found on Rich The Kid’s official Instagram page, there were images showing a few different Lamborghini Uruses.

“And I’m not beefing with you goofy n***as especially not the F**KIN POLICE! On God,” he wrote in a now-deleted post which took aim 6ix9ine and the numerous trolls who continue to drag his name. He continued, “I stated my opinion if you dont like it s*ck my d**k.”

Do you think Rich The Kid is capping about owning the blue Lambo?