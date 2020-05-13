Drake Charted Every Song Off “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” On Billboard Hot 100

Drake charted every song on his new album, Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

The 6 God is living up to his name in a real way. Drake’s latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, has successfully landed all fourteen tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to this impressive stat, “Toosie Slide” and “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi Carti have both charted in the Top Ten. These new releases amounted to 38 Top Ten tracks over the Toronto native’s career, tying him with Madonna for the most in the history of the chart. Not far behind these record-breaking hits, “Chicago Freestyle” featuring Giveon is currently at No. 14, and “D4L” featuring Future and Young Thug is holding steady at No. 19.

Along with the fourteen tracks from his new release, Drake and Future continue to hold a spot on the Hot 100 for their collaboration on “Life is Good.” Dark Lane Demo Tapes as a body of work debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Champagne Papi the third-highest streaming debut so far in 2020. While some artists offer up seven or eight tracks and call it an album, Drake is gifting us a fourteen-track mixtape while promising us the release of his sixth studio album this summer.

While lyrical prowess and hip hop authenticity is always up for debate when it comes to any current rap artist, Drake’s hitmaking ability is beginning to feel entirely unmatched. His beefs with several other big names in the rap game have resulted in some searing diss tracks aimed in his direction, but at the end of the day, Drake is always topping charts and doling out club bangers alongside heartbreak anthems. As we all sit at home desperate for quality entertainment during these dark times, the 6 God continues to bless us with music that makes us move and feel some type of way.