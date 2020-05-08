Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Close To Breaking Each Other’s Necks In Quarantine

Is there trouble in paradise with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West?

It looks like Kim Kardashian is growing tired of Christian Kanye West as it’s being reported that the power couple has been “at each other’s throats” in the middle of the ongoing pandemic. According to The Sun, they are “staying at opposite ends of the house.” “Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic,” a source reportedly said.

“Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go,” sources told the tabloid while adding that Kanye West hasn’t been pulling his weight in terms of family responsibilities. They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil,” they added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exchanged their vows in 2014. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim is reportedly perplexed by Kanye, never asking how he can help with the kids. Oddly enough, the reality star did recently share a photo of her rapper husband with their two girls. However, this isn’t the first report that the Wests had been getting on each other’s nerves while in quarantine.

As The Sun conveniently pointed out, Us Weekly also recently reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been arguing a lot more than normal while quarantined at home during the pandemic. It seems there’s no end to their arguing so they’re now staying at opposite ends of their massive Calabasas home.

Marriage, especially with several kids involved, has to be a two-way street, and with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being business moguls and among the most famous faces in the world, it’s a given that they will have a loaded plate. Let’s just hope they find the fix or that Kimye flows back.

Kanye West is now a billionaire so perhaps he’s also worrying about falling back below the billion dollar mark as the economy take a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.