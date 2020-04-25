Kanye West Joins Billionaire Club, Tout Riches Greater Than JAY-Z, Diddy & Dr. Dre

Kanye West says he is a billionaire three times over, and Forbes better put some respect on his name.

Kanye West has been making great music for decades now. When he is not in the booth spitting his own rhymes, he is behind the soundboard making someone else’s work come to life. The prolific musician has long been lauded as one of the top rappers in the history of the music, and when he tried his hand in fashion, he quickly dominated that industry as well.

With all Kanye’s successes across industries, it wasn’t all too surprising when the rapper made a recent statement about his net worth reaching the big ‘B’ like his longtime friend Jay-Z. Kanye was not pleased with Forbes, the popular magazine known to calculate celebrities’ net worth when they published their recent list of billionaires in March. The Yeezy sneaker brand owner was left off of the list that included the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, who ‘Ye once asked for a billion dollars due to personal debt, his longtime friend JAY-Z, his favorite president, Donald Trump and his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

‘Ye reportedly sent in some documents to Forbes that same day to verify that he was, in fact, a billionaire. According to Forbes, Kanye is worth close to $1.3 billion. As to why he was left off the issue, let’s just say the rapper believes someone at Forbes is slipping on the arithmetic. As a matter of fact, Kanye still did not agree with the numbers even after Forbes confirmed his billionaire status. “It’s not a billion,” West reportedly texted Forbes. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Prior to the global pandemic that we’re all currently facing, Kanye’s Yeezy brand was worth a whopping $3 billion, according to Bank of America Corp., so maybe he is not just reaching as Forbes suggests. Regardless of the numbers, at least they can both agree on one thing – Kanye West is a billionaire.