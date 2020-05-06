Meek Mill’s GF Milano Gave Birth To Baby Boy On His 33rd Birthday

Meek Mill and Milan ‘Milano’ Harris welcomed a baby boy.

Today Meek Mill is not only celebrating his 33rd birthday, but also the birth of his baby boy with girlfriend/fashion designer Milano. The Philly rapper shared the news video Twitter on Wednesday while expressing his joy of welcoming the newest addition to his family. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek wrote in a tweet before adding, “I’m extremely lucky….. and blessed!”

While we knew for months that Milan Harris was pregnant with Meek Mill’s child, he only confirmed the news in February of this year in the height of his social media beef with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. Milano first shared the news of her pregnancy with her supporters back in December when she debuts her baby bump at her Milano Di Rouge fashion show in Philly. At the time, she didn’t reveal who her baby daddy was, but we all knew that she has been dating the Dreamchaser rapper for a while now.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ?? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

I’m extremely lucky….. and blessed! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek and Milano have done a good job keeping their private lives private for the most part while also giving fans just enough to keep them interested. Last week, the Championship rapper posted a pic of them on IG while wishing her a happy birthday. Of course, he couldn’t escape the barrage of negative comments that follow, with some fans comparing her to Nicki Minaj.

This is Milan’s first child, but Meek Mill has already fathered an 8-year-old boy name Murad Williams aka Papi. Congrats to Meek and Milano on their new bundle of joy.