Meek Mill Girlfriend Milano Announces Pregnancy, Congrats!

Congratulations to Meek Mill’s girlfriend, Milano, who announced her pregnancy at her fashion show.

It seems like there is a new member of Dreamchasers on the way after Meek’s boo reveals she is expecting. Milano Di Rouge and Meek Mill have been involved for months now, practically most of this year. The pair have been going strong, although they never publicly confirmed their relationship. The Philly rapper recently reacted to Milano’s store in Philadelphia being robbed by thieves, and the rapper thinks the perpetrators lack vision.

The rapper and fashionista are both from Philadelphia, where the latter operates Milano Di Rouge LLC, an affordable luxury clothing store in the city. Recent reports are that the store located in Spring Garden, Philly encountered an armed robbery after 8 p.m. on Friday by two masked assailants. No arrests have been made in the case where $5,318 was reported stolen.

Meek Mill is particularly upset because he feels his girl was the least deserving target in the vicinity. Taking to his Instagram story to express his discontent, the rapper facetiously said, “Some bum azz ni***s robbed Milano store … all she do is donate and inspire lol y’all brazy,” Meek said. Thankfully, no one was injured in the robbery incident which clearly angered Meek. Milano took to Instagram to share some thoughts of her own amidst the robbery.

The couple did not stay in low spirits for long as they shared Instagram stories from a concert where Meek performed a couple hours later. Di Rouge even spotted someone in the crowd rocking her brand. We hope the brand creator can recover her stolen assets, and authorities can aid her in finding those responsible and bringing them to justice.

Despite that unfortunate event, Meek Mill and his girlfriend, Milano, has a lot to be thankful for and a lot to be celebrating this Christmas season. They’re getting ready to welcome a bundle of joy next year. 2020 will be litty.