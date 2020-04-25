Offset’s Baby Mama Take Shots At Cardi B With Nicki Minaj Lyrics

Offset’s baby mama Shya L’Amour seems to be trolling Cardi B on social media after she claims she’s done speaking on her.

There has been some drama in Cardi B’s camp lately after her husband was accused of withholding child support payments from his baby mama and ex-girlfriend Shya L’Amour. According to Shya, whose real name is Nicole Algarin, Offset intentionally stopped the payments after she denied him sex. Mind you, the Migos rapper was married to Cardi at the time who was pregnant with their first child, Kulture.

Shya pulled receipts on the matter, which she promptly shared on her Instagram story stating that she was going to refrain from posting the texts (yeah, okay) but that Offset and his “h–” have been disrespectful while she’s tried to remain “cordial and empathetic.”

She later said that Cardi B has threatened to smack her at least a couple of times since then, and she will not stay silent and try to save face for the celebrity couple who she believes obviously doesn’t care about her. Now Shya initially claimed that she was only posting these to expose Offset and to quit being an enabler of his and his wife’s disrespect, but her latest social media post has some people questioning her true intentions.

After that whole Instagram tea, Shya said it was the last time she would be speaking on it. However, she took to social media again to share a TikTok video of her mouthing the words to a very famous Nicki Minaj soundbite of the rapper saying she’s not going anywhere regardless of the fight in the industry.

Fans immediately started to speculate that Shya was throwing shade at her baby daddy’s wife because well, the beef is ongoing, and Nicki is like Cardi’s biggest nemesis. In the TikTok video where Shya claims, “You can’t get rid of me b***h, I’m not going anywhere,” she also wrote for the caption. “When everybody in his ear trying to convince him to leave you alone.”

As the mother of Offset’s daughter Kalea, there was never any doubt that Nicole Algarin, aka Shya L’Amour, has a permanent place in Offset’s life. However, it sounds less like she’s just referring to co-parenting and more like she wants some smoke. Do you think Cardi should make good on her promise to smack her?