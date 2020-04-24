Janet Jackson Thirst Trapping On The Gram During Quarantine

Janet Jackson posted a dangerous thirst trap on the Gram on Friday, leaving her fans jaws on the floor.

Who knew this was what Janet Jackson was working with. Although some folks may argue that the pic is heavily photoshopped, it still doesn’t take away from the greatness that is Janet Jackson. She captioned the photo, “#FridayMood.” Celebrities are finding new ways to connect with their fans, all while most of the population is quarantined due to COVID-19. Perhaps this is Janet’s way of giving her fans something to reminisce about over the weekend.

Coincidentally, Janet Jackson’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri was reminiscing about their 7-year romance while chopping it up with T.I. on his ExpediTIously podcast yesterday. According to JD, Jackson didn’t want to move to Atlanta, which ultimately lead to the demise of their relationship. She then went on to date and got married to Wissam Al Mana, where they had a child. The pair broke up last year, and for a brief moment, it seems like Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri would’ve gotten back together.