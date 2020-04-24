Jermaine Dupri Opens Up About Dating Janet Jackson On T.I.’s ExpediTIously Podcast

Admit it — you’ve been reminiscing on past relationships during quarantine. Seems Jermaine Dupri is too.

During the 2000s, Dupri was one half of a formidable couple that included Janet Jackson. The “All For You” singer was at the height of her fame in 2002 when their relationship kicked off, having just completed her fourth global tour. Romance rumors were also rife, linking Jackson to Justin Timberlake and Matthew McConaughey. Jermaine Dupri proved triumphant, however, and their union endured from 2002 till 2009.

During an interview with T.I. on his ExpediTIously podcast, the record producer shared how he and Jackson began their 7-year romance, and, of course, music was involved. At the time, Dupri was managing the hip hop duo, Kris Kross, and he and the Grammy Award winner first met at one of their concerts; they then returned the favor by watching one of hers.

Like many relationships, some mutual friends were involved in the two finally getting together, as Dupri explained. Both being in the industry, Jackson and Dupri knew many people in common, and the 47-year-old joked with his stylist about how attractive he found the youngest Jackson member — so she stepped in. The stylist called up the singer, and the rest is history!

After the relationship dissolved, Jackson went on to date Qatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana, whom she wed in 2012 and whose son she gave birth to in 2016. Their marriage fell apart the following year, and there were reports that Jackson and Dupri had rekindled their romance after they were spotted getting very cozy over dinner.

Jermaine Dupri is currently urging his fellow Atlanta residents to stay home amidst the COVID-19 crisis in light of Georgia’s governor deciding to open barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and several other businesses. “Don’t die ’cause you bored!” he declared.