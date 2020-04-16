Vybz Kartel Calls Beenie Man The Former King Of Dancehall & Himself New King

Vybz Kartel has returned Beenie Man’s classy response, and the sarcasm cannot hide.

Last week on Instagram, Vybz Kartel had to speak up when someone accused him of proclaiming the “false title” of Dancehall King. The deejay was forced to set the record straight after the fan claimed that Beenie Man was already the king of dancehall and even tried to insult Teacha with a slur.

In response to the comment, Kartel wrote, “Hey boy Beenie a f**k you?? Queer a dancehall dat,” he said. Though this could have easily incited a nasty feud between the two dancehall stars, Beenie supposedly took the high road or, in some opinions, retreated. The “Girls Dem Sugar” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a screenshot of what Vybz Kartel said about him as well as an old picture of the two of them together.

Beenie wrote in the caption of his response post, “We nuh kill champion, wi build champion. Blessings DJ,” while adding several hashtags claiming he was not only the king but the “Greatest of All Time.” It wasn’t long until Vybz Kartel caught wind of this and employed a similar strategy. The incarcerated deejay reposted the same image of him and Beenie from back in the day and mirrored the tone of his caption as well. “The old king @kingbeenieman aka “His Former Highness” & di new King @vybzkartel #pharaohimmortal,” Kartel wrote. “Blessings DJ,” he added to liken the post to that of Beenie Man.

Fans who had been following the story found Addi’s clarifying response to be pure class and absolutely hilarious. Dancehall artiste Chronic Law who has collaborated with Vybz Kartel in the past, took to the comment section of the dancehall mogul’s post to say, “Right Deh Suh!!” to which Kartel responded “and wolf a wolf,” seemingly offering the 6ixx camp artist a compliment.

The debate about who the real dancehall king is has been an ongoing one. While some feel the need to give the title to certain veterans out of respect, the truth is we cannot get hung up on the past and ignore the current reality. Do you think Beenie Man should just back down at this point, or should he continue to defend his self-proclaimed status?