Vybz Kartel Taps Spice & Lisa Mercedes For New Album “Of Dons & Divas”

Vybz Kartel is officially one of the hardest working dancehall acts to date!

With one album and a plethora of singles already under his belt for 2020, the proclaimed King of the Dancehall has announced that he is looking to release another album in June. According to the official release from Vybz Kartel’s Instagram page, the new album is set to be called Of Dons And Divas. This is truly magical for the fans of Vybz Kartel especially, since he remains locked away behind bars for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

The album is laced with features such as former Gaza act Lisa Hyper, Gaza VP Sikka Rymes, Uptop Boss Teejay, artiste turned dancer Adaniiboo, Squash, Gaza Slimatic, UK-based act Lisa Mercedez, Spice and his sons, Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz.

His previously released project, To Tanesha, which was released in January, unveiled a more emotional and sensitive side of Vybz Kartel. Of Dons And Divas also seems to boast a specific theme. Titles such as “State’s Evidence,” “Militant Coup,” and “No Prison,” could allude to his fight against the island’s justice system. The artiste is looking to fight his case at the highest level, The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which is based in London, England.

Other tracks on the project seem to effectively tie into the general theme of the album. The ‘divas’ lead the charge representing on the first 7 songs. Meanwhile, the ‘dons’ come through for the last 7 songs of the 14 track project. The project is already finding its way into the hearts of fans who are anticipating its June release date.

If our assumptions are correct, Of Dons And Divas could be the final album from the Teacha for the year, providing fans with music to carry them through the second part of 2020. However, anything is possible with Vybz Kartel as fans can always expect another project popping up out of nowhere.

Peep the full tracklist below.

DIVAS

1. Nice tingz

2. Say A Praya

3. No Prison

4. Pretty Butterfly – Feat. Lisa Hyper

5. Love Thing Solved – Feat. Sikka Rymes

6. It Was Heaven

7. Cute Rider

DONS

1. Big Bizniz – Feat. TeeJay

2. Of Dons & Divas – Feat. Daniiboo

3. State’s Evidence

4. Jump pon di beat – Feat. Squash & Likkle Vybz

5. Militant Coup – Feat. Likkle Addi, Likkle Vybz & Slimatic

6. WorlBoss – Feat. Lisa Mercedez

7. Pon Di Line – Feat. Spice