Slim Thug Donates Hand Sanitizer To Houston’s Bus Drivers & Police To Fight Coronavirus

Rapper Slim Thug is joining the forces to help combat COVID-19.

After contracting the coronavirus in March, Slim Thug, who has now experienced the outbreak first hand, is taking a stand and contributing what he can to COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston. According to KTRK-TV, on Tuesday (April 7), the rapper teamed up with his relief squad Smoke Shield to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the METRO bus drivers, rail operators, and the METRO police officers. These public workers obviously come into contact with a myriad of people on a day to day basis, so the donation is quite valuable.

Slim Thug also reportedly donated 300 masks to the group. The rapper who is currently recovering from the viral disease himself shared a video message announcing the donation and thanking the police and other public sector workers for their efforts to keep everyone safe. “I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time,” Slim said. “They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going.”

Slim Thug, along with Smoke Shield and rapper Baby Bash, plans to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15th. He will also provide hand sanitizer to health care professionals in Houston. In a video he posted to Instagram updating fans on his recovery, Slim Thug cautioned viewers to keep observing safety measures while we face this global pandemic. “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious,” the rapper said. “Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to get checked out.”

It doesn’t take a coronavirus victim to understand that this disease is very real and very viral. Let’s all do our part to mitigate the widespread outbreak.