Yaya Mayweather Ordered To Stay Away From NBA YoungBoy’s Ex

Iyanna Mayweather will have to give a wide berth to NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama from now on.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, found herself sitting in a jail cell over the weekend after getting involved in a nasty altercation with her man’s ex. The 19-year-old saw all shades of red when she visited NBA YoungBoy’s home in Texas in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw Lapattra Jacobs present. Yaya reportedly declared herself to be the “Step On Sh*t” rapper’s fiancée and demanded that Lapattra leave. When the former flame refused to do so and told Yaya to leave instead, an argument ensued which ultimately turned violent. Yaya came at Lapattra with not one, but two, knives and stabbed both her arms, according to police. No word on what YoungBoy was doing while all the drama was going down in his own kitchen.

When police arrived at the scene, they cuffed the rapper for good measure, but arrested Yaya and took her to the station where she was charged with aggravated assault and placed into custody at Harris County Jail. YoungBoy, who is no stranger to legal troubles, was not arrested or charged.

After being released on bail of $30,000, Yaya is now forbidden from going anywhere near Lapattra, according to the Blast. She has been ordered by a Texas judge to “not go within 1,000 feet of the residence or place of business of the Complainant or any member of her family. Do not go within 1,000 feet of any childcare facility or school that the Complainant’s children, if any, may attend.”

As for the complainant, Lapattra was rushed to hospital by authorities and had to undergo emergency surgery as a result of the multiple lacerations on both of her arms. Thankfully, (and luckily for Yaya), the wounds were deemed to not be life-threatening.