Cardi B Donates Supplement Shakes To NYC Healthcare Workers

Cardi B always reps hard for New York, and now the Bronx native is putting her money where her mouth is by sending aid to some of NYC’s most vulnerable and hard-working citizens right now.

According to TMZ, Cardi B has donated 20,000 bottles of the plant-based supplement drinks made by OWYN to New York City hospitals to help nourish those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. New York has been one of the hardest hit areas by the current health crisis, with many hospitals reporting a shortage in supplies and staff, as well as a rise in the death toll. Many healthcare workers are working for twelve or more hours straight to try to stay on top of caring for sick patients, and are often forgetting to take care of themselves.

The vegan shakes made by OWYN, which stands for “Only What You Need”, are a great option for healthcare workers who don’t always have the time to sit down and eat a full meal. Cardi’s donation will help those who’s work is most important during this unprecedented time to take care of themselves while caring for others.

Cardi may have been inspired to choose a plant-based product due to her own recent digestive issues. The rap star visited the emergency room last week after complaining of stomach pains, but was relieved to find out her issues were not related to coronavirus.

Cardi has been vocal about her criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, and is also fearful of catching or spreading the disease herself. Several others in the hip hop community including Scarface, Slim Thug, and Cardi’s producer Andrew Watt have already tested positive for COVID-19. Hopefully, more people with resources follow Cardi’s lead and continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus and provide for those in need in the coming weeks.