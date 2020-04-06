Vybz Kartel Appears In Good Spirit In Leaked Video Of Him In Prison

Vybz Kartel spotted in this newly leaked video from prison.

A new video has surfaced online, showing someone who appears to be incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel walking on prison grounds with officers. The tall and lanky individual, who is dressed in white shorts, a white T-Shirt, and what seems to be a pair of Desert Clarks boots, is hailed by the same inmates who are shooting the video as he makes his way into the prison’s courtyard. The newly surfaced clip is just what Gaza fans need, especially with the sad news that they were hit with from the Court of Appeal last Friday.

After waiting almost two(2) years for a result, the Court of Appeal laid down the verdict denying Vybz Kartel and his other three co-accused, Shawn “Storm” Campbell, Andre St. John, and Kahira Jones appeals in the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. The basis of the defense was to prove that Vybz Kartel did not receive a fair trial.

Some of the points argued included the use of Vybz Kartel’s phone while being held as evidence, along with the key to the evidence room where the phone was being kept going missing. They also pointed out that Kartel was not at the scene of the crime when the murder was supposedly committed, using inconsistencies in the phone’s GPS to support the argument. However, a breakdown in the ruling from the Court of Appeal, mentioned that the reasons provided by the defense were not substantial or had any adverse effects on the outcome of the case. While the victim’s body was never found, text messages found on Vybz Kartel’s phones gave prosecutors enough leverage to secure a guilty verdict with a life sentencing.

A text message submitted as evidence by the prosecution reads: “Tween me an u a chop we chop up the bwoy Lizard fine fine,” wrote Vybz Kartel “Yeah man a mince meat dat … As long as u live dem can never find him.”

The denial of Vybz Kartel’s appeal did come with some positives. As explained by one of the senior lawyers on Vybz Kartel defense Valerie Neita-Robertson, the deejay may actually be looking at a reduction in his sentence.

Judges Frank Wiliams, Dennis Morrison, and Patrick Brooks from the Court of Appeal gave the deejay’s defense team a week to provide documents to help supplement the reduction in the sentence.

As mentioned by Vybz Kartel in an Instagram post, he will be taking their battle offshore to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London, in hopes of securing a victory at that level.