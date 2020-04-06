Meek Mill & JAY-Z’s REFORM Alliance Donates 100K Masks To Prisons

JAY-Z and Meek Mill are stepping up to ensure that everyone is protected from Coronavirus, no matter what status they hold in society.

With numbers increasing by the day, more than 1.2 million people are infected around the world, and the current death toll stands at over 66,000. Cases in the United States number the highest worldwide, with over 311,000 reported. Many states have implored their residents to stay home as the government attempts to flatten the curve, as well as to practice social distancing, which involves being 6 feet away from other people. While this may be possible in large households or even on the street, it is not that easy to accomplish in prison.

Inmates are often more than one to a cell and congregate in the dining and other common areas at other times. Advanced measures have been put in place to protect prisoners, with correctional service centers being thoroughly disinfected and no visitors allowed in, yet 231 inmates and 223 staff members at jails throughout New York City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both rappers have now sought to help. Meek Mill and JAY-Z both partner with a criminal justice reform organization called The Reform Alliance, which is now sending 100,000 masks to correctional facilities across the US. While it was initially believed that only those possessing symptoms should wear masks, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have since recommended that everyone wear non-medical face coverings in public settings.

On Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine was discharged from the New York prison where he was serving time over fears that he may contract the virus. The “Stoopid” rapper has asthma and is prone to respiratory diseases, which served as motivation for the judge to allow him to serve out the rest of his sentence until August 2nd under house arrest.

JAY-Z recently collaborated with Rihanna to donate $2 million to coronavirus relief in New York and California.