Rihanna & JAY-Z’s Foundations Donates $2 Million For COVID-19 Relief In NYC & L.A.

Rihanna and JAY-Z have made a significant contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts through their individual foundations.

Rihanna took to Instagram to make the announcement in a post that read: “Please join us in supporting: Mayor’s Fund or Los Angeles, The Fund for Public Schools, The American Civil Liberties Union and New York Immigration Coalition.” Together with JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has donated a cool $2 million to some very important groups.

According to Rihanna’s announcement, the donation will serve as a fund for not only first responders and the elderly but also those children of the healthcare professionals whose parents put their lives at risk every day just by showing up, workers who are undocumented, homeless people and prisoners.

It came as no surprise that JAY-Z wanted the money to also help out the incarcerated considering the fact that he has been championing for better conditions inside prisons for a while now. The billionaire hip hop mogul is currently involved in a legal petition against the Mississippi State prisons along with rapper Yo Gotti.

Rihanna and Hov chose a very specific and much-needed cause for their latest donation in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Each group is either extremely vulnerable to the raging outbreak or is unable to be self-sufficient at this time, considering the requirements needed to combat the virus.

“#PullUp @claralionelfdn,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “A huge thank you to JAY-Z’s @shawncartersf for joining us in giving a combined $2 million to the #MayorsFundforLA #FundforPublicSchools @aclu_nationwide & @thenyic for COVID-19 response in support of undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless people in the United States.”

Rihanna has made several contributions to various organizations for COVID-19 support, and I’m sure JAY-Z has as well. It’s incredible when you think about the fact that the rapper found the Bajan singer and gave her the opportunity to become a superstar, and she ran with it so well, she caught up. He must have been so proud to make this donation jointly. Look at her now, saving the world with you now Hov.